Killybegs artist continues to galvanise her name in the art world

Born in the seaside village of Killybegs Alva Gallagher has quickly established herself as one of the most sought after artists in the country.

She is a professional artist who explores the concepts of depth and rhythm through the mediums of bronze and molten glass.

She earned an honours degree from the National College of Art and Design, NCAD, in Dublin, Ireland and went on to receive the first Irish Partner Scholarship to study at Pilchuck Glass School in Seattle, USA. She was the first recipient of the JimMcNaughton/TileStyle €10,000 Bursary Award and in 2012 and was pre-selected for the prestigious Threadneedle Award in London.

Exhibiting

Her commissioned sculpture installation ‘Rise’ measuring 6 metres by 4 metres in glass and stainless steel will be unveiled in Dublin in early January 2019.

Alva will also be exhibiting, by invitation, in the upcoming ‘Cast’; Art and Objects exhibition at the Wayne Art Institute, Philadelphia, USA opening in December 2018.

She said: “Last year my work, among the good company of Ai Wee Wee, Karen LaMonte, Louise Bourgeois and Stanislav Libensky, to name a few, was selected and published in the "CAST Art and Objects" book by the amazing Authors Renee Zettle Sterling and Jen Townsend.

Book

“I'm extremely honored to contribute to this amazing book that has won so many awards in the past year leading to this amazing exhibition that brings the book to life at the Wayne Art Centre in Philadelphia. I am delighted to have been invited to exhibit in CAST: Art and Objects Exhibition at the Wayne Art Centre in Philadelphia from this coming December.”

The book ‘CAST Art & Objects’ is now on sale at the Met Museum NYC and is also available at Amazon or through Schiffer publishing, NY, USA.