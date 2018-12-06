"Lovely, hard working lad" is mourned in Killybegs

The community of Killybegs is in mourning today as John Gallagher, 27, is being laid to rest.

The young man from Croaghlin, Killybegs lost his life when the van he was driving crashed into a vacant house in Cashelnavan on the N15, near Ballybofey, on Monday night.



The young man was due to be the best man at his brother Martin's wedding which was due to be held tomorrow. The wedding has since been postponed.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy, who is a neighbour of the Gallagher family, said: “He was a lovely, hard working lad and he comes from a very well respected family.

“The entire community is in shock at the moment,” she said. Mr Gallagher had his own gardening business and was an extremely hard worker.

Funeral Mass

The funeral Mass of John Gallagher will take place at St. Mary's Church in Killybegs at 11am this morning.

A large crowd is expected to be in attendance.

The removal will take place at 10.30am this morning.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Irish Kidney Foundation.

A garda investigation into the death of Mr Gallagher is ongoing.

Eleven people have lost their lives on the roads in Donegal since the begining of the year, to date.

On Friday, Jane Crane died when the car she was driving left the road in Gaoth Dobhair.