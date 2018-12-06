Severe wind warning for Donegal

A severe wind warning has been issued for Donegal with gusts of up to 130km/h forecast overnight and early tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued the status orange warning for Donegal and Mayo which relates to coastal regions and high ground.

The warning is valid from 1am to 8am on Friday.

The weather forecaster says southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h overnight and early tomorrow.

There is also a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge.

