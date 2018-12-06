Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, December 6, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Pablo Orlando Ruata, Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff

- Brigid Brogan, Tullynaha, Letterbarrow

- Ian Jamison, 18 Cranna View, Buncrana

- Eileen Prendergast, Malahide and formerly of Clonmany and Birmingham

- Brid Bonner, née McGlynn, Reelin Bridge, Glenfinn

- Dorothy McGloin, Tirconaill House, East End, Bundoran

- John Gallagher, Croaghlin, Killybegs

- Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana and formally Derry

The death has occurred of Pablo Orlando Ruata Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Friday, December 7 with viewing from 6pm to 9pm.

Removal Saturday, December 8 at 12 o'clock noon to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Aware Donegal c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Brigid Brogan, Tullynaha, Letterbarrow. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquirers to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles on 087 678 1000

The death has taken place of Ian Jamison, 18 Cranna View, Buncrana.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral home at 5pm on Thursday, December 6, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday December 8 at 10.20am, going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

The death has occurred of Eileen Prendergast, Malahide and formerly of Clonmany and Birmingham, England. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Friday, December 7, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide on Saturday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brid Bonner, née McGlynn, Reelin Bridge, Glenfinn.

Reposing at her home, Thursday, December 6 from 10am.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, December 8 at 11am in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfinn with internment afterwards in the Local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dorothy McGloin Tirconaill House East End Bundoran.

Removal from her late residence on Friday evening at 6:30pm to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for reception prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 12 noon.

Interment will take place afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Motor Neuron Association and the North West Hospice, C/o of any family member or John Mulreany Funeral Services Bundoran.

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Croaghlin, Killybegs. Remains reposing at his brother Martin’s residence from 4pm to 11pm today, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Kidney Foundation. Family home strictly private please.

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice of Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana and formally Derry.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Thursday leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11.30am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy’s Funeral Directors

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.