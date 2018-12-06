Tesco Ireland's Christmas Appeal launched

TV Presenter, Anna Daly, helped launch the Tesco Ireland annual Christmas Appeal, which is calling on shoppers across Ireland to support those in need within their local community by donating a product in Tesco stores nationwide across 7th, 8th & 9th December.

Over the three days, a ‘shopping list’ of potential items to donate will be available for Tesco shoppers in store.

Non-perishable foods are paramount for local good causes with tea bags, pasta and rice, breakfast cereals and tinned goods top of the list.

The Tesco Annual Christmas Appeal also includes household necessities such as toiletries, nappies, small clothing items and toys, as well as food items to meet the needs to of local community. Customers are encouraged to pick up just one item as they shop and donate it to the Christmas Appeal Trolley at the front of the store on their way out.

Aoife Donohoe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Tesco Ireland commented: “Our Christmas Appeal is a really important milestone for us each year and we are proud to say that we have collected over €700,000 worth of food for families since 2014 through this appeal alone."

All of the items donated during the appeal in Tesco stores will be given to 130 partner causes from the Tesco surplus food donations programme, which is run in partnership with FoodCloud. These organisations will volunteer in store to collect the items donated over the three days.

To support your local charitable organisation through the Tesco Christmas Appeal, please visit your local Tesco store on either 7th, 8th or 9th December between 11am and 7pm and make any donation possible.