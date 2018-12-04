Ryan McHugh hopes to be back for Dr. McKenna Cup after 'bleed on brain'

Speaking in Philadelphia at the 2018 PWC All-Stars tour, Kilcar's Ryan McHugh, has spoken for the first time about his concussion earlier this year and revealed that he had "a slight bleed on the brain."

McHugh missed out on the end of the Allianz National League after suffering concussions in league games against Dublin, Kildare and Tyrone, and then after the championship, he suffered another in a club game against St. Vincent's of Dublin while playing for Kilcar.

That concussion ruled him out of the club championship for Kilcar but he revealed in an interview on the All-Stars trip that he is back in training and hopes to return to Donegal for the Dr. McKenna Cup.

“I had two concussions. I had one at the start of the league this year and I took about eight weeks off - I had a slight bleed in my brain.

“It’s a strange injury because looking at somebody you don’t think there is anything wrong with them. It was tough. After the time you have slight headaches and you know there is something wrong with yourself. After a week-and-a-half you start to come round to yourself, but the fear is if you pick up another one you can pick up serious injuries.

“I don’t know a lot about it, I was taking the advice off Dr Kevin Moran (Donegal team doctor) and that’s it.”

McHugh was high in his praise for Dr. Moran: “I know the first time I had it, I actually didn’t get the symptoms and stuff until about two weeks later. So it was strange, it actually happened at training one night, I just felt ill and dizzy and stuff. I went to Kevin and Kevin pulled me out straight away.

"If Kevin wasn’t there, I could have trained on. So definitely I think that the more education people have the better.”