Funeral of road collision victim on Thursday

The man in his late 20s who died following a single vehicle crash near Ballybofey last night is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

John Gallagher from Croaghlin, Killybegs, died when the van he was driving crashed into a vacant house at Cashelnavene, north of Barnesmore Gap around 11.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road was closed for a time today but has since reopened.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at St Mary’s Church, Killybegs at 11am.