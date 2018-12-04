Young man who died in crash at Barnesmore Gap named locally

The man in his late 20s who died following a single vehicle crash near Ballybofey last night has been named locally as John Gallagher from Croaghlin, Killybegs.

The van Mr Gallagher was travelling in crashed into a vacant house at Cashelnavene, North of Barnesmore Gap around 11:30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road was closed for a time today but has since reopened.