Donegal Democrat among those honoured at Community Games Awards Night in Cavan at weekend

The Annual Community Games National Volunteer and Area awards function took place in the Cavan Crystal Hotel last weekend with a good number of Donegal members represented.

The President Gerry Davenport stated that the event was to honour the many volunteers who have given so much committment to the Games in their area down the years.

The Chairperson of Cavan Co. Council Madeline Argue welcomed the 400 members and was delighted that the organisation had selected the town to host the event and hoped that everyone would enjoy the weekend.

Representatives from the different sponsors also attended including the main sponsors Aldi, Sport Ireland, HSE and KIA Ireland.

The MC for the function was Tony O'Donohue from RTE Sport.

The Donegal award winners were - Manus O'Donnell, Milford, Adult Volunteer; Rosin McGonigle, Clonmany, Youth Volunteer. Ballyshannon received the Best Large Area award and the Best Small Area award went to Clonmany.

The National overall PRO award was won by Michael Crossan for his coverage of the games this year. Best Sports Editor award went to Peter Campbell (Donegal Democrat). The Best Article award on Community Games went to Ciaran O'Donnell (Donegal News).