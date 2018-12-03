A great character who was a talented painter and a gifted card manipulator

A great character who was very well known will be laid to rest in Glenties on Tuesday, December 4.

Colm Melly from 1 Glenbrook, Loughcrillan Road, Glenties was a talented painter, a keen golfer and a talented card manipulator. He was a native of Lettermacaward.

He often visited the ‘Highlands Hotel’ in Glenties where he performed card tricks and intrigued people with his clever techniques which he had perfected over the years.

Colm spent some time in America and in Scotland. He worked on the hydro-electric power stations in Scotland. When other men spent the evening visiting the local public houses Colm preferred to spend his time perfecting his card tricks.

He married Sadie Boyle and had five of a family, four girls and one boy.

He bought a public house in both Burtonport and in Strabane. He was exceptionally well known in these two areas.

He is described as being a wonderful character who had a kind and pleasant nature by those who knew him.

His funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning, December 4 at St Connells Church, Glenties. Burial took place afterwards in the local cemetery.