Daniel O'Donnell Celebrates the music of Loretta Lynn on TG4

There is great news for country music fans as Daniel O'Donnell and guests are tipped to take to our screens to celebrate the life of the wonderful singer Loretta Lynn.

Daniel's guests will include Tayla Lynn Heller, Loretta's granddaughter, Niamh Lynn, Louise Morrissey and Leona Williams. They will share their Loretta Lynn stories and tell us how she influenced their lives.

Loretta Lynn was a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' 'Woman of the World,' 'Love Is the Foundation,' 'Trouble in Paradise' and 'Feelins',' among many other country hits.

Fans can tune into TG4 at 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 4, to watch the show which is broadcast from the Millennium Forum in Derry.