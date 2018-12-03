Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of three Donegal women

A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court to dangerous driving causing the deaths of three Donegal women in a crash on the N2 north of Ardee.

Jason Rowntree of Plantation House, Kingscourt, County Cavan entered a guilty plea on Friday.

Margaret McGonigle (69), her 37-year-old daughter Mairead Mundy and their friend, Rachel Cassidy Battles (39) were travelling home from Dublin Airport, when they were involved in the collision at Aclint near the Louth/Monaghan border on July 21 last year.

The court heard the defendant, a farmer, had no previous convictions and has not come to adverse Garda attention since.

Judge Martina Baxter remanded Mr Rowntree on bail to the next sitting of the court on January 11 when a date for his sentencing hearing is expected to be fixed.

