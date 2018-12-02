Tesco workers in two north west stores vote for strike ahead of Christmas

Tesco workers in Sligo and Carrick-on Shannon have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

Mandate Trade Union has served notice that Sligo workers will strike this Thursday, 6th December and again on Friday, 14th December. The Carrick-on-Shannon workers will strike on Saturday, 22ndDecember.

The Sligo store voted in favour of industrial action by a margin of 97pc, with an 85pc turnout in the ballot. Carrick-on-Shannon also had an 85pc turnout, with 81pc voting in favour of strike.

Mandate Trade Union General Secretary John Douglas said: “It’s extremely disappointing it has come to this. Our members do not want to be on strike, particularly in the run up to Christmas, but unfortunately Tesco management have left them with no alternative."

He said for the last three years Tesco management appear determined not to engage with Mandate.

He said: “They have refused to engage with their workers on pay and conditions of employment, on the removal of canteens and break room facilities, they have refused to pay some workers a cost of living pay increase for four consecutive years, and crucially, they have breached collective agreements which they freely entered into with their workers.”

In their statement, Mandate say the industrial action in the Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon stores "could easily spread to the other 150 stores."