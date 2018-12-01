Donegal boy names teddy bear launched to raised funds for Temple Street Children's Hospital

A five-year-old Donegal boy, Lewis Evans, was given the honour of naming a very special teddy bear in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Cedric the teddy bear, which was featured last night on the Late Late Toy Show is available in Tesco stores nationwide from Saturday 1st of December for €5 in aid of Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

Pictured alongside his brother Alec and Mum Deborah in Tesco Letterkeny is Temple Street patient Lewis Evans (5) from Letterkenny with the Cedric teddy bear that he named following a Tesco colouring competition during a visit to the hospital. Cedric teddy bears will be sale in Tesco stores for €5 in aid of Temple Street from Saturday 1st December. Photo Clive Wasson

Cedric was brought to life with the help of five-year-old Temple Street patient Lewis Evans from Letterkenny, who participated in a Tesco colouring competition during a visit to the hospital and won the honour of naming this very special bear.

Inspired by a true story, the tale of Cedric being lost in a Tesco store and becoming a Service Superstar, has captured the hearts and minds of the nation, with customers and colleagues seeking a Cedric of their own. The good news is that Tesco customers and colleagues can now get their very own Cedric from Saturday 1st December, while stocks last. Each Cedric purchased will help Tesco reach their target of raising €4million in 4 years for the children’s hospital.

Pictured alongside colleagues from Tesco Letterkeny is Temple Street patient Lewis Evans (5) from Letterkenny. Front from left Nuala McIntyre, Gavin McMonigle, Lewis Evans and Jessica Harkin. Back from left Angela Hanrihan, Shane McGrory, Sabrina McNulty, Gavin McLaughlin, Aidan Bonar, Charlotte Gallagher, Seamus Crossan, Emma Ne, Cora Hunter and Karen Burke. Photo Clive Wasson