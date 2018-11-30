Woman in her 70s dies following fatal collision in Donegal

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N56 between Crolly and Dunlewey at approximately 4.30pm today.

A woman in her 70s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car collided with a ditch. Her body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.



This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local divisions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.