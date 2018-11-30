Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, November 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today at 6 pm, going to his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 3rd at 10.15 a.m. for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only donations to Croí heart and chest foundation c/o Liam Collins or any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Funeral Leaving her home on Sunday, December 2 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased.

Joe Molloy, Dawros Bay House, Portnoo, formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara



The death has occurred of Joe Molloy, proprietor of Dawros Bay House, Rosbeg, Portnoo and formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara.

Joe’s remains will repose at his late residence from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. today, Friday 30th November and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 1.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday 2nd December at 1.20 p.m. for Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Jim Colton, 23 Termon Villas, Pettigo, Co. Donegal

The death has taken place of Jim Colton, 23 Termon Villas, Pettigo peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Remains reposing from 12.00 noon today, Friday November 30 at his son Declan’s house at 33 Inisclin Road, Tullyhommon, Pettigo.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time this evening, Thursday November 29.

House private please on Saturday morning.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o any family member.

Rose Hegarty, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Rose Hegarty, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her home from Thursday evening, November 29.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Nellie McKinney, Terhohill, Glenagannon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Nellie McKinney, Terhohill, Glenagannon, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Kellys Funeral Directors Carndonagh.

David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan and Letterkenny, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at the family home in Agharroo on Friday from 12 noon until 4pm and from 5pm until 9pm. House private at all other times.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to S.T.O.P. care of McGloin Undertakers.

Please note a one way system will operate to the wake house entry at Creamery Road, Kinlough and exit via Tullaghan.

Maurice Friel, Glasnevin, Dublin, Straffan, Kildare and Gweedore

The death has occurred of Maurice Friel, Glasnevin, Dublin, Straffan, Kildare and Gweedore, Donegal, (suddenly), at home, Maurice, beloved husband of the late Christine and dear father of Padraig, Eunice, Niamh, Maurice and Christine; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Ann and Lauren, sister, grandchildren Jim, Sam and Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday from his son Maurice’s home in Baybush, Straffan to St Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 10.00am Mass. Reposing at his home in Lunniagh on Friday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg arriving for 12.00 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery, Derrybeg. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Straffan Village, Ph: 01 4555121.

Anthony 'Manty' McLaughlin, River Row, Moville

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Anthony'Manty' McLaughlin of River Row, Moville.

Funeral from his residence on Saturday, December 1sat 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Helena Mary (Mamie) Connolly (née Tourish) 7 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Lifford

The death has taken place (November 29) at Altnagelvin Hospital of Helena Mary (Mamie) Connolly (née Tourish) 7 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Martin, Ann, Regina, Eddie and Stephen and sister of Philomena, Irene and the late Peggy, Colman and Martin. Reposing at her home on Thursday (November 29th) from 7.30p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (December 1) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke.

