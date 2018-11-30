42 groups across Donegal receive funding from Go for Life National Grant Scheme

Forty-two groups across Donegal are to receive over €10,000 from the ‘Go for Life’ National Grant Scheme.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute almost €10,910 across Donegal. Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.

The successful Donegal groups are: Clonmany Mental Health Association, The Friday Club Lifford ARA, Mevagh Family Resource Centre FRC, Cranford Womens Group, Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club, Donegal Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC, Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch, Ballyshannon & District ARA, Bundoran ARA, The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC, Mná Phort Mhaise, Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo, Ardara ICA, Serenity ARA, Carndonagh ARA, Dunkineely Active Age Group ARA, Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair, Coole Cranford Community Centre, Irish Wheelchair Association (Manorcunningham), Letterkenny ARA,Milford Swimming Club, Pettigo Day Centre, Mevagh Day Centre, Kinlough ICA Guild, Lifford Set Active Group, Twin Towns Friday Club Ballybofey/Stranorlar ARA, Kurling Club Raphoe ARA, Moville & District Family Resource Centre Ltd. FRC, Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre, Pobal Eascarragh Teo, South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd, Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn, Nazareth House Nursing Home (Donegal), Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary, Inch Island Indoor Bowling, St. Marys Bowling Club, Castlefin 50 - 60+ Group, Manorcunningham Women's Group, Lifford ICA, Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola, Letterkenny Community Centre Ltd., Glenties Men's Shed.

The number of people who will take part in activities funded by the 2018 grant scheme is over 30,000. The investment provided by the grant will be subsidised by over 77% of groups and participants. The number of grants allocated exceeds 1000 for the sixth time and the percentage of successful applicants is 92%.

The Grant Scheme demonstrates the wide scope and ambition of Ireland’s older generations where keeping healthy and active is concerned. Zumba, Salsa dancing, rowing, Aqua Aerobics, Pilates and Tai Chi are just some of the activities the grant will fund.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s ‘Go for Life’ programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said the funding has not only supported older people, but empowered their age group to get more active more often.

“These allocations enable groups across Ireland to achieve activity goals for thousands of older people,” he said. “Programmes like ‘Go for Life’ are a great way to bring the National Physical Activity Plan into people’s lives. They provide an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity. I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year. This means that 30,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme. This scheme is a wonderful way of promoting increased participation for older people.”

Speaking at the launch, John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said the ‘Go for Life’ initiative continues to power ahead as a valuable resource in getting more older people active.

“We never cease to be amazed by the popularity and enthusiasm for the ‘Go for Life’ programme,” he said.

