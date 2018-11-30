The death of Eddie Theague McFadden, Leac Caite, Curransport

The death occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny on Tuesday night of last week of Eddie Theague McFadden, Leac Caite, Curranport.

He was aged 68 years and was in ill health for some time. Eddie Theague was a diligent and hard worker. He spent many years working as a heavy machine worker and was also engaged in transporting gravel to building sites in the area.

After his marriage to Christina (Tom Ned) McBride, they built a new home at Stranacorkra, Derrybeg and lived there for years before moving to live at Leac Caite, Curransport. Eddie had his share of suffering during his lifetime.

In January 1978, his daughter, Tanya who was aged only fourteen weeks died. In June of last year his wife, Christina passed away. He was also predeceased by three brothers, John, Mícheál and Pádraig all having died at a comparatively early age. Tributes have been paid to Eddie for his dedication and care given to his late wife who died after a prolonged illness. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

After moving to live at Leac Caite he was involved in farming on a small scale.

His funeral mass was celebrated at 11.0am in St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola on Thursday.

His funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery and was laid to rest in a plot alongside his wife, Christina and daughter, Tanya. He is survived by two sons, Edward and Mark, brother, Teague, sisters, Mairéad and Mary, in-laws, grandchildren, family circle relatives, and friends.