Parking concerns at Donegal Town post office offset by location says An Post

The availability of parking at the soon to be new post office in Donegal Town has been raised this week but An Post says the central location in the business heart of the town has many advantages.

A spokesperson for An Post and the owners of the new location just off the Diamond have said that it is a positive move and a good solution.

Caroline Timony of Timony News where the new Post Office will be located told the Democrat: “It is no secret that I have always been a strong advocate of keeping the heart of our town very much alive, it is one of our strongest assets.

“People tend to forget that the original Post Office in the town was originally located right in the centre of the Diamond and was regarded as a very convenient location for both the local community.

“Like others we made our submissions to An Post and after numerous visits, it was deemed the most suitable.

Policy

“It is a policy by An Post that has been tried and tested in that An Post have been using Spar outlets as they find both businesses very compatible.

“In our own experience during the tourist season we find the amount of tourists looking for stamps and other postal services is just amazing.”

She added: “in relation to parking, we would be hoping to get at least one handicapped bay and even a loading bay. I honestly believe that when customers find a lot of services under the one roof they will be pleasantly surprised.”

Angus Lafferty, Public Affairs Manager with An Post said: “An Post look forward to seeing their customers in the new location at the heart of Donegal Town’s main shopping area and to working from our purpose re-fitted base on Tyrconnell Street.

“This will now establish Donegal Town as the main sorting hub for all of west Donegal.

Caroline Timony added, “The new office will be purpose-built in the existing premises and offer our customers the privacy they deserve.

“We have been operating a Post Point service and will have a fully trained staff.”