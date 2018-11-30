Festive Coffee Morning at the Finn Valley Centre for Education

The Finn Valley Centre for Education's students and staff are hosting a Festive Coffee Morning this coming Wednesday December 5.

The students have crafted gifts that will be for sale on the day including Christmas cards by the graphic design class, and Christmas logs, decorations, and home bakes, to name a few.

They have a multi-cultural centre and are opening their doors to showcase the range of talents and personalities the Finn Valley and surrounding areas have to offer. We very much welcome visitors between 8.30am - 2pm to pop in, view our classrooms and our range of course on offer, as well as joining us for a cuppa and a chat.

There will be tables of crafts for sale by past students and local crafts people. It is a celebration of talent! All proceeds are going towards the North West Simon Community. #

The Finn Valley Centre for Education is a Further Education and Training Centre, run by the Donegal ETB. It is fondly referred to by locals as the ‘old tech’.