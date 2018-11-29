My Donegal Life with Conal Gallen

The Donegal comedian is touring the country with his latest comedy Off Your Trolley, which is in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on December 7



What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Donegal?

My perfect weekend in Donegal would comprise of many things. Spending time with my family and my friends.

Writing or rehearsing a new play.

Watching rugby. Going to a match. Dining out and dining in. Most weekends I’m working, but I’m lucky because I love that too.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime - and why?

Fergus Cleary. He has done so much for so many people, and very little is heard about it.

He does it quietly and without fuss.

And he has encouraged so many people around him. They know who they are!!

What's your first Donegal memory?

My first Donegal memories are as a little boy being taken to my Auntie Min’s house in Lagunna, Ardara. Way up at the top of the mountains, the top of the world! A truly magical place!

What's your favuorite part of the county - and why?

We have so many fabulous parts in Donegal. Sliabh Liag, Fanad Lighthouse, Mamore Gap, Trusk Lough, I could go on for several pages here.

I know that this is going to sound very selfish, but my favourite part of the county is my home!

I live up in the hills outside Ballybofey and it’s beautiful, peaceful and quiet. I see red squirrels, hares and red deer most days. What could be better than that?



What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

Without a doubt, the people! Everywhere I go in the world I always hear the same comment. Donegal people are the friendliest people in the world!

Do you have a favourite local writer, artist or musician?

I am so lucky that I have so many of each. It would take too long to name them all, but I would single out the late Liam Deery.

There are no words to describe that man’s talent.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

No nurses, no doctors, no proper road infrastructure, no railways, no broadband, but apart from that, sure we have everything!!

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

No one should ever change Donegal! It’s the greatest place in the world.