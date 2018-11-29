Late late Toy Show nibbles for all the family

Hi ya. So as the Toy Show is on Friday night, here are some delicious simple ideas to make Friday evening a special event for the whole family and kick off Christmas and enjoy RTE’s annual Late Late Toy Show.

Each recipe serves 4-6



Sticky honey & soy sesame seed cocktail sausages

These always fly out at parties and thankfully they are very easy to make.



30 cocktail sausages

2 tablespoons of hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons soya sauce

2 teaspoons of honey (sqeezy jar for no mess!)

1 spoonful of sesame seeds (optional)

Cocktail sticks.



INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 200C GAS 6. Place the sausages in one layer in a roasting tin. Mix together the hoisin ,soy sauce and honey in a bowl and pour over sausages coating them all by turning them.

Bake 20 mins and sprinkle over seeds if using and bake for another 15. Serve with a cocktail stick on a slate plate.



Cheesy nachos with home made salsa

Salsa:

2 large beef tomatos, sliced and chopped flesh, discard the seeds.

1 medium size red onion chopped finely

Fresh coriander

Juice of lime

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 large ripe avocado

Large packets of tortilla chips about 2-3

1/2 a jar of sliced jalapenos chillies from a jar, drained and chopped. (only use if you and guests like a bit of spice)

Tub of sour cream

50g cheddar cheese grated

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the chopped onion and tomato and add in the coriander and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze the juice of the lime over the mix and set aside.

Place the nachos on large ovenproof dish and place the salsa across the top add chopped jalapenos if using, the sliced avocado and cheese all over and bake in the oven for 10 mins, until cheese is bubbling and has melted. Serve with sour cream and bring to the table with some small plates to help guests serve themselves.

Lemonade float

400mls of tropical fruit juice

6 scoops of ice cream

250 mls of lemonade

Lightly crushed smarties or sprinkles for decoration.

Half fill glasses with fruit juice, add a scoop of ice cream and fill up with sparkling lemonade.

Decorate with sprinkles or crushed smarties.

Yum!!!

Enjoy the toy show and make sure you get help with the washing up!!!