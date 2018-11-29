How do I get my husband to abandon his comb-over?

This week I had a message from Joan asking advice for her husband:

My husband wears a comb-over and I hate it . I tell him at least once a month to go and get it cut off, that he is fooling no-one but that does not work . How can I get him to cut it?

This is a tricky one as I can see both sides. He is afraid to let go and take the plunge, as I am sure must be quite scary as you don't just wake up one morning with a comb -over. It takes quite a while and a lot of practice to have one and to keep it in place, none the less you don't find it attractive or are you worried what other people think?

I would have a think about what it is really that gets to you about it. Is he not the same man that you have been living with all these years?

Does it actually matter what way his hair is? Does your husband criticize your appearance at all? No one is like in the magazines, perfect. I know when someone tells me what to do, I can dig my heels in and do the opposite, maybe it's time to change your approach to get what you want.

He may not know how to go about getting it cut, making a private appointment with your hairdresser just for a consultation only at first , no hairdresser would mind, for us it's only a few minutes of our time .

I know I have consulted when no one else was in the salon. I hope this helps you Joan.

My husband Barry has very dry scalp . His hair is quite thick and he does not wash it too often , once a week if I'm lucky. I notice it on his clothes - what can he or I do about it?

If you are the one buying the shampoo you have an advantage . I have just purchased Jason brand for dry flaky scalp in the Health food shop for someone in my family. There are other heavy hitting shampoos to be bought over the counter in chemists or less harsh shampoos for dry scalps in your hairdressers. You could also try massaging your husbands scalp after or before he has washed it , using either olive or coconut oil. If you have tried these already then the next step is a dermatologist

Please feel free to message me on face book , call 0719843777 or email foumcgov@yahoo.com. for any advise you might need.