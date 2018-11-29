New start for brave Jason after successful surgery

Young Donegal man Jason Hanlon has begun his recovery from major surgery which is hoped will free him from agonising pain and potentially save his life.

The 26-year-old Dungloe man is recovering in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin from surgery to correct a curvature of his spine caused by scoliosis.

The ten-hour procedure was carried out on Tuesday.

Jason’s parents, Elizabeth and Patrick, and his siblings had gathered by his bedside yesterday as he began his recovery.

Elizabeth said the medical team is more than happy with how the potentially hazardous surgery had gone.

“He is doing very well. Better than they thought. They reckon it’s nothing short of a miracle. They did not think it would go so smoothly,” she said.

“We are over the moon. Christmas just came early in our house and it is an early Christmas present for each and every one of us. Jason is a bit sore but he is very good. He fought through the surgery and so far so good.

“Everybody has been praying for him - all over the world not just Dungloe - and have had candles lit.”

Elizabeth said the condition he is suffering from was crushing his organs and causing him extreme pain.

“This is definitely a new start for Jason - it’s onwards and upwards now.”

If everything goes well for Jason it is hoped he could go home in around ten days.

Liz said she had great faith that the operation would go well.

“I was not too nervous. I had great belief. I was very relieved that he went in.”



Support

She thanked everyone who has helped including Donegal TDs Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher and Joe McHugh and the fundraising committee in Dungloe.

“We just want to thank everyone who helped bring us to where we are today - all the people out there. It shows that if you need something you just have to get up and fight. People-power really has worked for Jason.”