Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anthony 'Manty' McLaughlin, River Row, Moville

- Rosaleen Conaghan, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny

- Vincent Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon

- Elaine Mc Glinchey (née Porter), Magherabuoy, Killygordon

- John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

- Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh

- Rosemary Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana

- Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot

Anthony 'Manty' McLaughlin, River Row, Moville



The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Anthony'Manty' McLaughlin of River Row, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this evening, Wednesday, November 28 at 7pm going to his residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Rosaleen Conaghan, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosaleen Conaghan, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Friday morning, November 30th followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Rehabilitation Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Vincent Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Vincent Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence. House private to family only please.

Funeral mass in St Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon on Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Elaine Mc Glinchey (née Porter), Magherabuoy, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elaine Mc Glinchey (née Porter) – Magherabuoy, Killygordon.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday afternoon, November 29 at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving in St Patrick`s Church, Donaghamore at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart



The sudden death has taken place of John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 29 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am follow by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in The Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Lake House at 3pm on Tuesday, November 27, going to his late residence.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, November 29 at 11am Mass in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Patients’ Comfort Fund, Lake House c/o any family member or Carton Undertakers, Falcarragh.

Rosemary Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana



The death has occurred at her residence of Rosemary Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana, (Nee Farren, Redcastle).

Resposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Retired Principal of Crana College, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.