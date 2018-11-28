Garda from Letterkenny injured in serious incident that left man dead

The garda that was injured in an overnight incident that left a man dead in Co Monaghan is reported to be from Donegal.

The incident in Castleblaney left a man in his 40s dead after a car that had failed to stop for the garda collided with the man’s stationary car.

A garda, who is reported to be from Letterkenny, was dragged about 500 metres by a silver Audi A6 before it collided with the stationary Skoda Octavia.

The garda, who is in his late 20s, is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The collision occurred at around 11.30pm after the garda had attempted to stop the Audi close to Castleblaney Garda Station.

The car drove off and the garda was dragged by the car for about 500m before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia, on Main Street.

The driver of the Skoda was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist.

The driver of the silver Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The road at Main Street is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Crime Scene Examiners. Local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.