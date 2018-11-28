Minister for Foreign Affairs to address Donegal businesses on Brexit

Donegal businesses have been urged to take part in a special Brexit Ready workshop which will be attended by the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Getting Ireland Brexit Ready will take place on Friday, November 30 at Letterkenny Institute of Technology from 9.30am.

The event includes 12 information stands manned by Government agencies including Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Bord Bia, Failte Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Office, Health and Safety Authority, National Standards Authority of Ireland and Intertrade Ireland.

“The Getting Ireland Brexit Ready event will be invaluable for giving people the best advice to prepare for the UK leaving the EU,” Minister Joe McHugh McHugh said.

“I would like to thank Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney for taking part. We will be on hand to take questions from the floor and to hear concerns from local businesses and point them to the best advice.

“These workshops have proved invaluable in helping businesses to learn from the experience of others and how to best prepare and watch out for potential pitfalls.

“The event is free and it will include excellent networking opportunities, exhibition stands for people to raise issues and a Q&A session with the ministers.

“It will be a big opportunity for business people in Donegal to get sound advice and I’d urge anyone involved in the agri-food, fisheries and tourism and hospitality sectors to get on board.

Information on the Government’s Brexit preparations is a https://www.dfa.ie/brexit and registration for the event is available here https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/getting-brexit-ready-donegal-tickets-52404621634