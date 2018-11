Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Vincent Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Vincent Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence. House private to family only please.

Funeral mass in St Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon on Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Elaine Mc Glinchey (née Porter), Magherabuoy, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elaine Mc Glinchey (née Porter) – Magherabuoy, Killygordon.

Reposing at her home this evening, Tuesday, November 27 from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday afternoon, November 29th at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving in St Patrick`s Church, Donaghamore at 2p.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

The death has taken place of Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Wednesday, November 28 going to St. Mary's Church, Convoy for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Mary's Church, Convoy c/o any family member.

John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart



The sudden death has taken place of John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 29 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am follow by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in The Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Lake House at 3pm on Tuesday, November 27, going to his late residence.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, November 29 at 11am Mass in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Patients’ Comfort Fund, Lake House c/o any family member or Carton Undertakers, Falcarragh.

Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Retired Principal of Crana College, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.