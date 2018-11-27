Big day as brave Jason faces crucial operation

Young Donegal man Jason Hanlon is to undergo surgery in Dublin today which is hoped could save his life.

Jason, who suffers from a severe intellectual disability, is due to be operated on in Dublin for scoliosis, a genetic disorder that causes curvature of the spine.

Recent weeks have seen a huge fundraising campaign locally which culminated in a concert at the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe on Friday night.

Jason was admitted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin yesterday for the long-awaited procedure which is due to take place today.

Since October last year Jason’s condition has deteriorated and in March it was decided that the solution was a major operation to attempt to realign the curvature of his spine.

His mother Elizabeth said she, her husband Patrick, and Jason's siblings - Áine, Lizzie, Patrick, Robert, Adrian, and Damien - are all positive that the operation will go well.

While the operation is high-risk the mother of nine says without the operation Jason’s condition will deteriorate and he runs the risk of losing his life to infections or pneumonia.

The operation is his only hope, she said.

“I am keeping positive, “ she told the Donegal Democrat/DPP.

“We're going forward with it because God is good and there are people all over the world praying for Jason. I think he will come out the other end of the operation. I think Jason is strong and he has the whole world behind him - friends, cousins, people in Australia, Scotland, America. I can't explain it but the support that has been shown is just unbelievable.”

Jason is facing at least ten or 12 days in postoperative recovery in Dublin, Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth expressed huge gratitude to everybody that has been involved in the fundraising.

She also thanked Fr Aodhan Cannon and everyone who attended a special Mass that was held for Jason in Dungloe on Friday morning.

“The committee and Pat ‘the Cope’ and all the support we have got has been great, I just can't thank them enough. They are all brilliant and they have been there for me 27-seven.”