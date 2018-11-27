Status yellow wind warning in place for Donegal

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal today.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for southeasterly winds mean speeds of 55-65 km/h with gusts of 90-110 km/h. Winds will be strongest along exposed coasts, where a few higher gusts are possible.

But winds will ease from the south through the period.

The warning is in place until 2pm and also applies to counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

