Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, November 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

- John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

- Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh

- Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot

- Rosemary Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana

- Rose McDaid, Calhame, Bruckless

Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy



The death has taken place of Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Wednesday, November 28 going to St. Mary's Church, Convoy for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Mary's Church, Convoy c/o any family member.

John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart



The sudden death has taken place of John Joe McBride, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Tuesday afternoon, November 27 at 3pm, going his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 29 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am follow by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in The Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mickey Quinn, Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Lake House at 3pm on Tuesday November 27, going to his late residence.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, November 29 at 11am Mass in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Patients’ Comfort Fund, Lake House c/o any family member or Carton Undertakers, Falcarragh.

Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Crossroads, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Retired Principal of Crana College, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Rosemary Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Rosemary Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana, (Nee Farren, Redcastle).

Funeral leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 12 noon today Tuesdaygoing to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 29 at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rose McDaid, Calhame, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Rose McDaid, Calhame, Bruckless, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless to arrive for 7pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

