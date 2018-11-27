Nathan Boyle signs new deal with Finn Harps

Nathan Boyle has become the first player to agree a new deal with Finn Harps ahead of the new 2019 Premier Division campaign.

The 24-year-old took to social media on Monday evening to reveal that he has decided to stick with the Donegal club for the new season.

The striker had been linked with a move back to Derry City after impressing with Harps last season.

Boyle rejoined the Ballybofey side in July on a short-term deal after falling out of favour at Brandywell.

Delighted to have signed back with Finn harps for the 2019 season ⚪ — Nathan Boyle (@nathanboylee16) November 26, 2018

His goals were vital as Harps stormed to a second place finish in the First Division. And he was among the goals again, scoring in the two play-off matches against Drogheda United before scoring the second in Harps' 2-0 win in Limerick at the beginning of November.

That victory completed a 3-0 aggregate win and sealed the team's promotion back to the top division.