New defibrillator in place thanks to Ultra effort from cycling group

The efforts of eight women who took part in the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 2018 last June, came to fruition when their charity fundraising raised money to install a defibrillator, adjacent to a busy Port Rd., outside the offices of Donegal Oil Company in Letterkenny

This area of Letterkenny is busy at all times of the day with a lot of businesses located here as well as the Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

It is the main entrance to the town and the Letterkenny Shopping Centre. Runners, walkers and cyclists use this stretch of the road at all times of the day and night.

The women raised €1280 from their very first 555k Cycle Race and purchased this piece of live saving equipment.

Hopefully it will never be needed but in the case that it is, they want people to know that it is there for anyone in the event of an emergency.

They would also like to thank everyone for coming along to the launch especially Eibhlín Friel, Paramedic.

Included are Nonie McGirr, Sally Anne Mulholland, Elaine Boyle, Mary Rice, Helena Witherow, Angela Dorrian and Sinead McTaggart. Missing from the photo is Lourde Walshe. They are pictured with Rory Kennedy and Arthur McMahon.