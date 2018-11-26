Christmas suspension for Ballybofey roadworks

Roadworks outside Ballybofey which have led to long tailbacks on the N15 are to be suspended for a month.

The safety works at Capry, south of Ballybofey, are to be suspended over the busy Christmas period from December 7 to January 7.

The works have seen long delays, in particular at weekends.

During the four-week suspension, a special speed limit will be in place.

There will be two-way traffic and there will be no traffic lights or stop-go in operation.

Cllr Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District, welcomed the suspension of the work.

“This will be welcome news to all businesses in Ballybofey and Stranorlar as well as shoppers across the county,” he said.