Direct provision centre set to go ahead as community unites following fire

The establishment of a direct provision centre in a hotel in Moville which was the target of an arson attack at the weekend is expected to go ahead as planned.

It emerged that members of the family who own the Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville were inside when it was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The attack has been widely condemned by locals and politicians. A meeting on Sunday, which had been organised prior to the arson attack, was attended by over 150 people.

Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan confirmed to the meeting in the local Methodist Hall that the fire was started deliberately.

Fáilte Inishowen and Inishowen Together, who organised the meeting, said more than 50 people queued to give their contact details and volunteer their time to help welcome the new residents to Moville.The 100 asylum seekers who are coming under the direct provision system were expected to begin arriving early next month.Concern had previously been voiced at the lack of consultation with local representatives and the people of the town and the lack of resources and supports for the asylum seekers.Local councillor Martin Farren said he has been told by the Reception and Integration Committee that the establishment of the direct provision centre at the hotel will go ahead.

The Department of Justice said it remained committed to working with the community in Moville to ensure the best possible support for those seeking international protection.

Any possible delay in the establishment of the centre cannot be determined until a full assessment of the damage has been carried out, the department said.

“Notwithstanding this, we will continue to source accommodation, in line with our legal and humanitarian commitments, for those seeking international protection in Ireland,” the department said in a statement.

“Ministers Flanagan and Stanton have both condemned this incident at the Caiseal Mara Hotel on Sunday. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the events that took place there and the level of any damage caused.

“Following that review, matters will be reassessed as necessary. We remain committed to working with the local community to ensure that the best possible support is provided to those seeking international protection.”