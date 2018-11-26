€1million boost from Government regeneration fund announced for Letterkenny

Letterkenny has secured €1million from a special government regeneration fund to revitalise the town and promote enterprise.

Minister Joe McHugh said he was delighted to announce Government support of €1million for the Letterkenny 2040 project through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and the ambitious plans to improve the town centre, housing, public transport, create jobs and enterprise and modernise the overall environment of the town,” Minister McHugh said.

In addition to the €4million plus investment in Swan Park, Buncrana and Aislann Ghaoth Dobhair announced last Friday as part of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund last Friday, he said this latest announcement was part of a "seriously impressive" level of investment and financial support from Government for Donegal communities in a short space of time.

“I hope this €1million investment in Letterkenny will be the driver for revitalising the town centre and helping business to flourish in the years to come. Part of this Letterkenny 2040 plan is to devise a masterplan for the town; bring the old and the new together and ensure better joined up thinking for development.

“This has to be seen in conjunction with the big infrastructure projects on the horizon - the Letterkenny-Lifford road and the Bonagee Link."

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is one of four funds established under the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

The €1million grant for Letterkenny 2040 is part of a package of investments that will be announced around the country today.

The Letterkenny 2040 project involves schemes that are shovel ready and require medium to long term planning and feasibility work.

Fine Gael County Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said: “The plans for the revitalisation of Letterkenny Town Centre are a big win for everyone. And this is just the start of our ambitions.

“It is strategic and it’s forward thinking. We will ensure a long-term masterplan is put in place to bring all aspects of this ambitious Letterkenny 2040 project together and make the town a better place for all.”



