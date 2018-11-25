Government ministers condemn arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, and the Minister of State for Equality and Integration, David Stanton TD, have condemned the arson attack on the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville which took place in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating all circumstances surrounding a fire that occurred at a hotel on Foyle Street, Moville this morning (Sunday).

The hotel - the Caiseal Mara Hotel - is to be the location for the new direct provision centre in the town and is to provide accommodation for around 100 people.

The incident happened at around 4.30am.

One male in his 50s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment, and there has been extensive damage to the premises.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or anyone that was in the area that may have seen suspicious activity on Foyle Street, Moville prior or after the fire are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540 the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Commenting on the incident, Minister Flanagan said: “I condemn this attack and those behind it in the strongest possible terms. This was a despicable incident and could have led to very serious tragedy. I send my best wishes for a full recovery to the injured person and all those impacted by the fire. I am urging anyone with any information with regard to this fire to contact the Gardaí.“

Minister Stanton added: “I deplore this attack. The hotel is being prepared for accommodation by persons seeking international protection in Ireland. That people would target such a building in this way is deeply shameful. This action is not at all representative of the welcome of the overwhelming majority of people in both Donegal and Ireland as whole. ”

Pending a complete assessment of the damage, the Department will not be making further comment.

Condemning the incident the Donegal Intercultural Platform said the fire that damaged the Caiseal Mara "has all the

hallmarks of a racist arson attack."

Direct provision

Their statement added: "Whilst we are fierce critics of the unsatisfactory Direct Provision system, we offered our welcome and support to the new residents, many of who have undergone a traumatic journey to arrive in Ireland to seek asylum. Our steering group has supported the inclusive efforts of local people, particularly the Inishowen Welcomes group

and Fáilte Inishowen who have taken the lead in offering support and assistance to the refugee families.



"Donegal is the home of Cead Míle Fáilte – the hundred thousand welcomes -and these actions do not reflect the

views or intentions of Donegal people of all ethnic and faith backgrounds.

"We hope there will be a speedy assessment of the damage caused and prompt repairs made so that the families can

find a welcome shelter before the Christmas holidays. If the building cannot be easily repaired we call on local

agencies to secure alternative accommodation in the area until such times as the fire damage can be made good.



"If this was indeed a racist hate crime then we condemn it. Also we call on everyone to join together and say loud and

clear – there is room at the Inn this Christmas and throughout the year."

Cllr Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig said he wished to add his voice to the condemnations of the attack: "I wish to add my voice to the many people who are disgusted and outraged at the arson attack on the Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville.

"100 refugees from Syria were to be housed in the hotel and a group has been formed locally to welcome the new residents to the community. This will be a setback but, hopefully, only a short term obstacle.



"It is imperative that we welcome refugees to this country, not least because our own people have been forced to become economic refugees to countries throughout the world. We have see how some countries treated Irish migrants badly and we still remember those attacks on Irish people because of their nationality or religion. That memory makes the attacks on refugees here all the more shameful."