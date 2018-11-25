Gardaí investigating overnight fire at Moville hotel

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating all circumstances surrounding a fire that occurred at a hotel on Foyle Street, Moville this morning (Sunday).

The hotel - the Caiseal Mara Hotel - is to be the location for the new direct provision centre in the town and is to provide accommodation for around 100 people.

The incident happened at around 4.30am.

One male in his 50s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment, and there has been extensive damage to the premises.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or anyone that was in the area that may have seen suspicious activity on Foyle Street, Moville prior or after the fire are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540 the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.