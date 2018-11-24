Today's weather in Donegal and a look ahead for this week

Any mist, fog and frost will clear this morning to give another largely dry day with the best of the bright or sunny spells in Ulster and North West Connacht. Highs of 6 to 9 Celsius in mostly light northeast breezes. Winds will be fresher at times near windward coasts.

Met Éireann say we can expect a largely dry tonight with long clear spells developing. Lows of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces. Light east or northeast breezes.

Sunday

Mist and frost clearing on Sunday morning to give another largely dry day with bright or sunny spells. Top temperatures 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Monday

Dry for much of the country on Monday with variable cloud amounts and some sunshine. Scattered showers will, however, continue to affect eastern and southern coasts, with most of the shower activity signalled to occur along the north Leinster coast. Highest temperatures ranging 6 to 10 degrees Celsius north to south. Light east to northeast breezes will veer southeasterly by evening.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a wet and blustery day, with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain. Afternoon highs of 7 to 11 degrees with temperatures increasing in the evening. Moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds will rise to gale force at times near coasts. Current indications suggest it will becoming very wet and windy overnight on Tuesday with the potential for severe and damaging gusts, especially near coasts. There is still a high degree of uncertainty in the details so timings of the strongest winds and the heaviest rain will alter in the coming days. Minima of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius with strong southerly winds increasing to strong gale or possibly storm force in coastal sea areas for a time.

Wednesday

At present, a very wet and very windy start is signalled for Wednesday. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius will occur early on in the day, with temperatures dropping away during the afternoon. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer southwesterly with the passage of the rain. Further rain or showers on Wednesday night.