Over €4m for Swan Park and Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair

Funding of €4million has been announced for key tourism and enterprise projects in the county.

The restoration of Swan Park in Buncrana which was devastated in the floods of August 2017, will receive €2.3m while Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair will receive €2m.

The Department of Rural and Community Development which administers the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund sanctioned €1.7million for Swan Park with the County Council supporting it with about €600,000.

Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair will get €1.5million out of the fund with €500,000 coming from the County Council.

Donegal minister Joe McHugh welcomed the funding.

“This huge funding package will reopen Swan Park in Buncrana thanks to €1.7m from a special government fund and another €1.5m from the same pot will fund an extension of the Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair digital hub, opening up more valuable office space,” Minister McHugh said.

“This a phenomenal payday for the county. Take Swan Park first. In total €2.3million will be spent to bring that park back to life - for tourists, families, dog walkers, nature lovers and people who keep fit.

“It was a prized asset in the town and it bore the full brunt of the Inishowen floods. It is only because of the direct action that I took across Government that funding has been secured to not only restore it but to take it to another level.

“Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair is a success in its own right and for the whole of north and west Donegal.

“Údarás na Gaeltachta have brought a whole new dimension with this project. It’s home to big name employers in our county like Optum and Pramerica, allowing staff a better work-life balance.

“It’s also driving networking and innovation with all the hot desk solutions, video conferencing and other comms that it provides. All this allows business people, start-ups and entrepreneurs to feed off each other and grow.

Minister McHugh said: “Let’s also not forget that this €3.2million for Donegal is only the first tranche of funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. More work is underway on other applications and I’m told there will be another announcement in the New Year.”

Minister McHugh added: “The Government’s focus on digital hubs is ambitious, with plans for other locations like Kilcar, Árrain Mhór, Carraig Airt, Buncrana.

“This drive towards a new way of support for enterprise is backed up by the continued investment in infrastructure with Donegal benefiting from three massive road projects this year and commitments to the Letterkenny bypass and the Ten-T project around Ballybofey-Stranorlar which is aiming for consent on land use by mid-2020.”

Fine Gael County Councillor Mickey Doherty said: “We have put serious effort into flood response in Inishowen and campaigned hard for Swan Park to be on that list. I am delighted to see it pass that test and get such huge funding.”

Party member Michelle McKenna added: “The people of Buncrana will be hugely thankful for this massive funding and I hope the whole town and every visitor makes the most of the restored park when it opens.”