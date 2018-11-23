Lengthy bans for players and spectator involved in the assault of Donegal referee

The three players and a spectator involved in the assault on Donegal referee Daniel Sweeney at a football match in Westmeath have all received bee lengthy bans.

Mr Sweeney, from Dungloe, was left with a broken jaw following an incident in the Combined Counties league game between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town.

The three Mullingar Town players have each been banned from all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI for 40 years.

The spectator in question had already received a lifetime ban for a previous assault on a referee in 2007. That ban has been extended to all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI.

Mullingar Town have been given three months to outline plans for "an improved club structure addressing existing volunteer deficiencies” and have been fined €500.

The club must also appoint an independent liaison officer to assist match officials.

Three match officials must be in attendance at all remaining Mullingar Town games this season.