€30,000 funding boost for Donegal theatre

Confirmation that both Donegal Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta have agreed to provide joint funding of some €30,000 to Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair has been welcomed.

It’s understood that the co-funding is expected to assist the theatre to deliver an array of exciting arts programmes and cultural events throughout the year.

Welcoming the news, Sinn Féin Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh, said:

“I am so delighted by the confirmation which I’ve received today that both Donegal County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta have agreed to provide joint funding worth some €30,000 to support the Irish Language theatre, Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair. This decision is a huge vote of confidence in the theatre and will allow for added investment in the arts and in particular Irish language productions and events.

“Since its redevelopment, Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair has proven itself to be a institution capable of producing top class theatre and has become a venue renowned for playing host to hugely successful theatrical, musical and cultural events.

“As both a Councillor and a board member of Údarás na Gaeltachta, I am delighted that both bodies have agreed to make this funding available to the theatre and I have no doubt that this money will now be used to further enhance the theatre’s offerings for the time ahead,” he said.