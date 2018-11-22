New Finn footbridge between Ballybofey and Stranorlar opened

Pedestrians and cyclists crossing the new Finn footbridge between Ballybofey and Stranorlar will have a much safer experience now following the official opening of the new footbridge on Monday afternoon by Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Cllr. Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar Municipal District.

Pictured at the official opening of the new Finn footbridge in Ballybofey Stranorlar on Monday by Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council and Cllr. Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach Stranorlar Municipal District along with dignitaries and special guests including sixth class pupils from St. Mary's National School Stranorlar. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography

Pictured at the official opening of the new Finn footbridge are Roger Ryan, Donegal County Council, Cllr. Gerry Crawford, John McLaughlin, Director of Roads and Transportation, Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Doherty ,Cllr. Martin Harley, Pat the Cope Gallagher TD , John Flannagan , Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council, Seamus Neely Chief Executive, Donegal County Council and Cllr. PatrIck McGowan Cathaoirleach, Stranorlar Municipal District. Photo by Gerard McHugh

Speaking at the official opening Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill acknowledged the importance of this new bridge to businesses, schools and the wider community in the towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar saying “this is a particularly busy section of road network on the N15 and for many years concerns were raised about the safety of pedestrians crossing the existing bridge. There are two large secondary schools and a large primary school in the immediate vicinity of this bridge and I am delighted to see this investment coming to fruition today with the opening of this new state of the art foot bridge.”

Pupils from St Mary's NS Stranorlar pictured at the official opening of the new Finn Footbridge on Monday.Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography

The new footbridge is a board-walk type solution, using the existing masonry arch bridge as a support structure, tying into and bearing directly off the existing bridge. The main structural load carrying elements of the new footbridge are of protected steel construction, while the decking, carrying the foot traffic, is formed from lighter aluminium. The 1.4m high pedestrian parapets and railings are formed from stainless steel. The existing parapets have been partially reconstructed from locally sourced schist and finished with a cut limestone coping. The footbridge has an overall length of approximately 60m and width of 3m. It has taken approximately one year to complete the construction of the footbridge and ancillary works and delivered at a cost of just over €800,000.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar Municipal District pictured at the new Finn footbridge in Ballybofey Stranorlar which was officially opened on Monday .Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography

The design consultants for the project were Doran Consulting and the footbridge was constructed by Deane Public Works Ltd.

Cllr Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar MD welcomed the official opening of this new footbridge explaining that “this footbridge came about as a result of my lobbying at both Council level and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to ensure a safe and efficient crossing for pedestrians and cyclists and it gives me great pleasure to see it officially opened to the public today. And while the footbridge provides for a safe crossing it also provides the pedestrian and the cyclist with a wonderful view of the beautiful river Finn which is without doubt one of the most splendid rivers in the country. This bridge is a great addition to the town and will go a long way to making the town a much safer place as well as enhancing the walking and cycling experience for locals and visitors alike”.

Fr Kieran McAteer and Rev Adam Pullen pictured blessing of the new Finn footbridge on Monday during the official opening ceremony. Photo by Gerard McHugh photography

The official opening took place at 2pm on Monday 19 November 2018 and was attended by representatives of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, local Councillors, the Chamber of Commerce and many local people as well as students from sixth class in St. Mary’s National School.

Pictured at the official opening of the new Finn footbridge in Ballybofey Stranorlar on Monday by Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council