Irish Water to present details of sewerage scheme plan in Moville

Irish Water is holding an information evening at the Foyle Hotel Moville on Monday next, November 26 from 5.30-7.30pm to present plans for the Moville Sewerage Scheme.

Irish Water is working to end the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Lough Foyle and the Bredagh River by developing a sewerage scheme for Moville.

The public are invited to attend the information evening to meet the project team and learn more about Irish Water’s plans to progress this important project.

Untreated effluent is currently being discharged into the Bredagh River and Lough Foyle at five locations in Moville. Moville is one of the areas the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified as having no treatment. The EPA has also highlighted the untreated discharges as a significant pressure causing pollution in the Bredagh River. The discharge of untreated wastewater threatens water quality, the environment and detracts from the amenity value of the river and the coastal waters around Moville and environs. A new wastewater treatment plant and collection system is needed to end this practice.

Irish Water expects to submit a planning application to Donegal County Council next year. It is envisaged that planning, design and construction will take approximately 4 years and will be undertaken between 2019 and 2022 (subject to statutory approvals).

Anyone interested in receiving further information or in asking questions about this project are invited to attend the information evening.