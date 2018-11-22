ShopLK Gift Cards reach €5m sales milestonene

ShopLK in Letterkenny has reached a major milestone with €5m worth of sales.

The ShopLK brand was created by Letterkenny Chamber in 2004 and added the vouchers in 2006. Since then sales have increased year on year as Letterkenny people got behind this local shopping initiative, and since moving to the gift card in 2015 sales have increased by 20% each year.

Leonard Watson, Chamber President said “Each year since moving to the card based system we have been delighted with the sales levels but reaching this amazing milestone is fantastic news to announce before we have the Christmas sales. We have seen corporate sales increase and sales from the public are growing every year as the gift cards become more and more popular with the public.

“This is by far the most successful town scheme in the country and we are also outstripping Shopping Centres with similar gift cards. We have 200 outlets that accept the card giving customers a great variety of places to spend. The can get grocery shopping, petrol for the family car or spend the money on a treat, the choice is endless," he added.

Toni Forrester Letterkenny Chamber CEO said ShopLK Is more than just a gift card: “ShopLK is about promoting Letterkenny as a retail destination, the commercial hub of the County."