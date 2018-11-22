Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Crerand, 23 Ashlawn, Letterkenny

- Declan Dorrian, Fanad and Letterkenny

- Simon McBride, Convoy and Raphoe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Crerand, 23 Ashlawn, Letterkenny, retired customs officer.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwel Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Declan Dorrian, Fanad and Letterkenny



The sudden death has occurred of Declan Dorrian, Coolback, Kindrum, Fanad, and late of Manor Court House, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his family home at Coolback from 5pm this evening, Thursday.

Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty, at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Simon Community. Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Simon McBride, Convoy and Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Simon McBride, 17 Beechwood Grove, Convoy formally of Townparks, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his parents’ residence at Townparks, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 23 at 1.30pm, for service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Asthmatic Association, Donegal Branch c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

