The Hair Column: Let's celebrate the roller!

At this time of the year especially, we can get those rollers out of the drawer.They can be used on damp or dry hair.

If you have plenty of time (a couple of hours), then feel free to put in your rollers when the hair is damp . This gives you a curly effect. If, like most people, you don't have much time , or you don't want to be walking around like Hilda Ogden , then put the rollers in to dry hair. This gives your hair more body. The size of the roller is important. The bigger the roller, the straighter the hair will be and likewise the smaller the roller , the smaller the curl. The Velcro rollers are particularly useful as you don't need a pin to keep them in.

The most important thing is that when you are taking your section, that the section is not much fatter or wider than the roller . You must use a tail comb when putting in rollers. These are small combs with a metal or plastic spike at the end.These enable you to take a nice clean section , this in turn gives you the root lift that you are after .

Usually you don't have to put in all over the head but throughout the crown area or fringe , you could have some fun ,placing smaller ones around the front and maybe some bigger ones through the top. So when you are buying your rollers you could buy a few different sizes. You DO need length for bigger rollers.

Lastly, if you are already using rollers and have some length , a bob or longer , you could go bigger and buy the Heated Rollers , these are very effective for a night out or an occasion you might find your self doing your own hair. The best advise is to get out the rollers and practice putting them in on one of your friends or family,that way you will be like a professional when it comes to doing your own hair. You can pick up a tail comb in most chemists .

Please call 0719843777 for any advise or you can send me a message on Facebook . I would love to hear from you.