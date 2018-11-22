FAI chief John Delaney in Donegal this evening

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney will be in Donegal later today to lead up a special workshop on proposals to introduce a calendar football season across the county.

Club delegates and league officials from around Donegal will gather in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny this evening for the latest of seven such workshops taking place around the country.

The timing of the event could surely have been better for Mr. Delaney who was back in the media spotlight yesterday as news emerged of the departure of Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane.

The FAI Board say they will meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.

Mr. Delaney paid tribute to O’Neill and Keane and said: “There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than EURO 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.”

Mr. Delaney will be joined in Donegal this evening by FAI President Donal Conway and League Development Manager Ger McDermott.

The meeting for league representatives starts at 7.30pm and it will be followed by the meeting for club delegates at 8pm.