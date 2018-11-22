Growth for Belfast boutique owned by Donegal native

Donegal native, Clodagh Shortt, owner of successful Belfast based boutique Honey is celebrating 15 years in business this month. Following Clodagh’s decision to introduce new European clothing lines a year ago to add to the boutique's high-end shoe and bag ranges, the business has experienced a 40% increase in turnover.

Renowned for providing fashion-savvy shoppers with designer footwear and accessories, the boutique’s founder Clodagh Shortt, who is originally from Quigley’s Point, made the decision a year ago to launch a new clothing offering at Honey, which has seen the introduction of international clothing brands including Charli, Jumper 1234, POM and Oakwood.

This decision has paid off dividends and contributed to a 40% increase in turnover for the boutique over the last 12 months and its most successful year in business so far.

Substantial growth

Clodagh explains: “This year marks a significant milestone for Honey and represents substantial growth and success for the business. Our key offerings at Honey included designer shoes, accessories and lingerie, but a year ago I made the decision to stop the lingerie offering and focus on introducing new clothing ranges. Fashion has always been a passion of mine and this was the natural next step for Honey and thankfully it has really taken off.”

Clodagh adds:“At Honey, we strive to provide our customers with the latest trends and styles, including designs from the popular See By Chloe, Chie Mihara and Crime London, all of which add to the overall unique shopping experience.

“Although the shop is based in Belfast, our customer base extends to the North West and I would like to thank all of our customers for their support over the last 15 years and look forward to more success in the years ahead.”

For more information on Honey’s full range of boutique offerings visit www.honeycollection.co.uk.

You can also follow Honey on Facebook and Instagram.