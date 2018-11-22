Brexit concerns loom at council budget meeting

Donegal must come together as one voice to tackle the growing concerns about the impact of Brexit on the county, according to a county councillor.

Dungloe-based councillor Marie Therese Gallagher told the Donegal Democrat at the annual budget meeting that she was calling for a “Donegal Day” where all the representatives of the county should come together with one voice to face the huge threat of Brexit.

“We are sitting in here today trying to agree a Budget for 2019 in the most uncertain time that we have had in 20 years,” she said.

“This goes back to Partition and it is frightening to think of what’s out there has huge consequences for Donegal.

“But we as a council need to be meeting with our Dáil representatives, our European representatives, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Taoiseach to voice our concerns.

“If there is a hard or no deal Brexit and all these different things goes on, where are we going to be? We are going to be cut off.

“And that was what this county suffered from for nearly 100 years.

“We have been getting back on our feet slowly.

“I am calling for a Donegal Day, whether we meet in Leinster House or in the Council Chambers to say that we are not going to be left behind again.”

Hard Brexit

“It will be all public representatives, the members and the management of Donegal County Council as a hard Brexit could have serious consequences.

“For all the good work that has been done with Derry and Strabane District Council could be gone in a flash.

“This was never an Irish problem it was a British creation. We will go anywhere for this meeting and we need to have this meeting as soon as possible.

“There has been a great message over the past five or six years that the border was gone and all that good work could be undone very quickly.”

Cllr Gallagher told the meeting earlier that as British prime minister Theresa May’s plan is increasingly looking like it will not go through, Donegal County Council should get together and start lobbying.

“This is a time of extraordinary uncertainty and a lot of it is because we have a border on the island.

“Partition has always been the problem and we need one voice coming from Donegal to talk to our Ministers, TDs and various representatives.

“It is also a huge issue for the Six Counties but it is the biggest single threat to our county because of our geographical location.

“And we need to be meeting with the powers in Dublin to put our case for the county.”

Council praised

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil councillor Ciaran Brogan paid tribute to the council for not increasing commercial rates in the county.

The council has established a rate of €78.81 for the county and former council areas of Letterkenny and Bundoran for 2019.

It has established a rate of €54.29 for former town council areas of Buncrana.

There will be no increase in the rates this year.

“I am delighted that there will be no increase in the commercial rate this year.

“This is very encouraging for businesses all over the county and I want to commend the council on this. It is very important for the growth of businesses in the county.”

Cllr Brogan added that it was important that the recently established business unit should have a huge role to play in the face of Brexit. “We want the message to go out loud and clear that Donegal is open for business and that is very important”.



Decrease

The proposed budget for 2019 is €145,979,803, down from €148,795,554 in 2018.

The main costs are payroll (€57m), Pensions and Gratuities (€9m) and Loans/Financial Charges, Contracts (€10m) and main sources of of income are Commercial Rates (€35m), Local Govt Fund/Local Property Tax (€25m of which €16m comes from an equalization fund transfer, Grants €35m, Housing Rent (€13m), and Irish Water (€16m).